Internal gas skimmers found at convenience store in Lufkin

Photo: Upshur County Sheriff's Office

LUFKIN - Internal gas skimmers were found at a local convenience store in Lufkin on May 27, according to a Lufkin police report issued June 1.

According to the report, a complaint was called in to Big's Convenience Store located at 1902 First Street on May 27 after fraudulent charge attempts were discovered on a card the customer had recently used at the store. The cashier went to inspect the pumps, but her key no longer worked on pumps No. 1 and No. 4 and she saw pry marks on the pumps in question.

The police were notified and the pumps were immediately marked as out of service. A service technician arrived on May 30, opened the pumps and found the skimmers.

According to a store employee, all of the store pumps had last been inspected on May 21.

"If you used your card at pump No. 1 or No. 4 at Big's on South First Street between May 21 and May 27, we advise you to contact your bank and cancel it," Lufkin Police Public Relations Specialist Jessica Pebsworth said.

Pebsworth also stated that fraudulent card activity can be reported through the police non-emergency number at 936-633-0356.

© 2017 KYTX-TV