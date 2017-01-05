Close WATCH: Full Interview with incoming UT Tyler President Full interview with the incoming president of the University of Texas at Tyler, Dr. Michael Tidwell. KYTX 7:32 PM. CST January 05, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST TYLER - Learn more about the incoming president of the University of Texas at Tyler, Dr. Michael Tidwell. (© 2017 KYTX) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Macy's and Sears announce store closings around East Texas Jan. 6, 2017, 6:15 a.m. Classes canceled at LaPoynor ISD Jan. 6, 2017, 6:36 a.m. Poor Texans left in dark as state electricity aid… Jan. 5, 2017, 10:52 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs