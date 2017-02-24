Tutor allegedly assaults elementary student, sprains finger

Tyler ISD

TYLER - A parent claims her son was assaulted by his math tutor at Ramey Elementary School in Tyler, after she picked him up from school with a sprained finger.

"When I arrived at the school, I noticed my son was sitting with an ice pack on his hand," said Monshelle Brown.

Her 8-year-old son Timyreon Jenkins said it all happened fast. He said he was answering a question from a classmate when his tutor called him to her desk.

"I came close to her, and that's when she bent my finger," Jenkins said.

Brown immediately took her son to the hospital to find out he had a sprained finger. She then filed an incident report with Tyler ISD police.

CBS19 filed an open records request for the incident report and were told it will not be ready until next week.

A statement from Tyler ISD reads, "Student safety is a priority in Tyler ISD, and we are investigating the situation."

CBS19 will continue to follow this investigation.

