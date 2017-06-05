iPhone will get 'Do Not Disturb While Driving' mode in iOS 11 this fall

This fall, the operating system iOS 11 for iPhones (and iPads) will include a "Do Not Disturb While Driving" mode users can turn on.

When iOS 11 comes to iPhones (and iPads) this fall, the new operating system will include a "Do Not Disturb While Driving" mode users can turn on. Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi announced the new feature as part of its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose.

Once the feature is turned on, your iPhone can tell when you may be driving and automatically mute your notifications so your screen remains dark. You can also set up your device to send your favorite contacts an automatic reply to tell them you are driving and will get back to them when you arrive.

"It's all about keeping your eyes on the road," Federighi said. "When you are driving you don’t need to be responding to these kind of messages," he said as the mammoth screen at the San Jose Convention Center showed alerts for Tinder and games coming onto a phone.

