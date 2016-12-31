Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in attack on nightclub

Istanbul's governor says at least 35 people were killed in the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations.
Vasip Sahin said some 40 other people were wounded in the assault in the early hours of Sunday.
Sahin said the incident was a "terror attack" without saying who may have carried it out.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs