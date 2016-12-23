Italy's interior minister: Berlin attack suspect shot dead in Milan

Mayor of Berlin, Michael Muller, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere and Interior Senator, Andreas Geisel pay their respects where a truck drove through a Christmas market in Berlin. (Sean Gallup/Getty)

Corrections and clarifications: An earlier version of this story misstated the name of the Italian interior minister.

BERLIN — The Tunisian national sought in connection with the Berlin truck attack that killed 12 people and injured dozens has been shot dead in Italy, according to Italy's interior minister.





Interior Minister Marco Minniti told a news conference that a man killed in a shootout with police in Milan is “without a shadow of doubt” the attacker, Anis Amri. German authorities said they were trying to determine whether Amri had network of accomplices.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported that Amri was stopped during a routine police check at around 3 a.m. local time and was asked to show his identity documents. He allegedly pulled a gun from his backpack and shot an officer in the shoulder. The other officer then shot and killed Amri, Minniti said. He said the wounded officer's condition was not life-threatening.

Antonio de Iesu, Milan's police chief, said Amri traveled through France before arriving in Milan by train at around 1 a.m. local time Friday.

Images published late Thursday appeared to show Amri outside a mosque about eight hours after the assault and less than three miles from the Christmas market where the attack happened.

The images shown by the German broadcaster RBB show Amri, 24, standing in front of a mosque in Berlin's Moabit area. The mosque is close to where investigators think the Polish-registered truck was hijacked before being driven into Breitscheidplatz. Police have not commented on the images, caught on closed-circuit television.

The images of Amri in Berlin came as police in western Germany said Friday that they had detained two Kosovo-born brothers on suspicion of planning to carry out an attack on a shopping mall in the town of Oberhausen, near the Netherlands border. Police said there did not appear to be a connection to the Berlin attack.

German prosecutors said Amri's fingerprints were found on the truck that was deliberately driven into the market and Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière said it was highly likely he was the perpetrator. Amri's family in Tunisia had urged him to turn himself in.

German and Italian media reported that Amri left Tunisia in 2011 after the Arab Spring uprisings and traveled to Italy on a boat with migrants. He lived in Catania, Sicily and pretended to be a minor despite being 19, La Stampa reported. He served four years in jail in Italy for trying to set fire to his school, according to the reports. After completing his sentence, Amri could not be deported because Tunisia did not recognize him as a citizen and so he moved to Germany, Italian media said.

Onyanga-Omara reported from London.

