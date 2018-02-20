Jackson Local Schools to reopen Wednesday; Counseling and mental health services will be available

JACKSON TWP - Jackson Local Schools have announced that all of their school buildings will be open on Wednesday following Tuesday's shooting incident at Jackson Memorial Middle School.

The district will have a counseling and mental health team available to support our students and staff in all school buildings. Jackson Local Schools is also partnering with the Jackson Township Police Department for additional law enforcement personnel present in all school buildings.

A seventh grade student was hospitalized Tuesday morning after he shot himself inside Jackson Memorial Middle School. The middle school and high school were placed on lockdown and bomb squad dogs swept the building. No details on the student's condition have been released.

