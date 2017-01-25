Jacksonville bank burglar sentenced

System.Xml.XmlNode[]

TYLER - A 33-year-old Dallas man has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison for burglarizing a bank in the Eastern District of Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston in a press release today.

Calvin Browning pleaded guilty in August 2016 to bank burglary and was also ordered to pay $58,376.75.

Browning and three others broke into the Jacksonville branch of Austin Bank early in on the morning of February 9th, 2016 before the bank had opened for business. Three of the robbers were dropped off at the bank while the other waited nearby with a getaway car. After disabling the bank’s surveillance cameras and security system, they stole more than $30,000 from the bank’s automated teller machine cash drawers. They then left the bank, returned to the getaway car and left the area. A local patrol unit attempted a traffic stop and a high speed chase ensued. During the chase, all four men bailed out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. One individual was apprehended at the scene and the others were arrested later.

(© 2017 KYTX)