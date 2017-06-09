Jacksonville Tomato Fest

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW VIDEO: Shooting inside Greenville car dealership caught on cell phone video
-
Cell phone video captures deadly shootout in Nissan dealership
-
Tyler Walmart gas mix-up leaves customers with pricey repairs
-
More calls for charges after Denny's beating
-
CBS19 Exclusive - Ingram Talks About UT
-
Raw: Attorney releases witness video in connection with fatal beating
-
Overshown Talks About Committing to UT
-
SCSO: 2 bodies found likely murder-suicide
-
Surviving the flood
-
Animals find forever homes after Canton tornado
More Stories
-
First African-American pilot hired by Southwest took…Jun. 8, 2017, 6:55 p.m.
-
Reverend Orenthia Mason retires from Texas CollegeJun. 8, 2017, 9:55 p.m.
-
CBS19 Investigates: Deadly crash sparks concerns on FM 279Jun. 8, 2017, 6:53 p.m.