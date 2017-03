Customers walk into a JCPenney store on February 28, 2013 in Daly City, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: WFAA)

Officials with JC Penney announced the company will close 138 stores beginning April 17.

Among those are nine Texas locations, including three in East Texas - Athens, Marshall and Nacogdoches.

Other Texas locations include Borger, Early, El Paso, McAllen, Seguin and Stephenville.

Tyler Morning Telegraph