JEFFERSON - Students at Jefferson ISD schools have been released to their parents following a district-wide lockdown after a deadly shooting near the high school.

Authorities say the killing occurred near the 1600 block of N. U.S. 59 in Marion County a little before noon today.

All Jefferson ISD schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Marion County Sheriff's Office says authorities continue their search for the suspect involved in the deadly shooting.

Carla Bass with The Jefferson Jimplecute confirmed with CBS19 that one person was shot, and police are searching for the suspect.

(© 2017 KYTX)