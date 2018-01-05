KYTX
Close

Jeopardy! contestant with viral 'Gangsta' flub is from Everett

KING 5's Eric Wilkinson reports.

Eric Wilkinson , KING 8:58 PM. CST January 05, 2018

An educator at Everett’s Imagine Children’s Museum became an overnight Internet celebrity this week when he lost $3,200 on Jeopardy because of a gaffe on a gangsta rap title.

Nick Spicher is a self-proclaimed science nerd with a knowledge of the musical genre from his days in high school.

He pronounced the title of the Coolio song, “Gangsta’s Paradise” as “Gangster’s Paradise.” The judges initially awarded him the correct answer but later overturned their ruling.

Nick ultimately won $17,000 during his two days on the show.

© 2018 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories