Joel Osteen, Lakewood Church face criticism for not serving as Harvey shelter

Lakewood Church (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Joel Osteen, pastor of Houston's Lakewood Church, is responding to social media criticism for not opening the church's doors to victims of Hurricane Harvey and the floods that followed.

The church, which can hold more than 15,000 people, posted a message to social media on Sunday saying it was inaccessible due to flooding and couldn't serve as a shelter.

The pastor faced backlash when pictures appeared on social media claiming there wasn't any flooding in or around the megachurch.

Houston's @indivisible_usa is acquainted with @JoelOsteen's Lakewood Church. They took these pics about an hour ago w/ commentary. pic.twitter.com/YTWrD9UG1z — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

But pictures - reportedly from inside the church - tell a different story, showing flooding inside the structure.

Seriously quite sickening when people spread negative news without knowing the situation. This is the situation of our church @lakewoodch pic.twitter.com/0KKBmu6hW8 — Lynne Gabriel (@heyitslynneg) August 28, 2017

On Monday night, the church announced it would work with local officials to collect supplies for flood victims.

Coordinating with the city, Lakewood is a collection site for distributing supplies to the Houston area shelters. https://t.co/XxIbYde0L6 — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodch) August 29, 2017

