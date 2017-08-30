John Tyler grad perishes in Harvey floods

Clear Creek ISD Twitter

HOUSTON - A longtime south Texas coach and former John Tyler graduate died in the devastating Houston floods.

A tweet from Clear Creek ISD confirmed the death of Coach Ruben C. Jordan on August 29 by the Friendswood Police Department:

Our hearts are heavy with the news of Coach Jordan. Please keep him, his family and the @CreekWildcats in your thoughts during this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/vgb88TRWHV — Clear Creek ISD (@ClearCreekISD) August 29, 2017

Jordan was reported missing August 26 by family members, who put out a plea on social media to help find him.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Coach Jordan was a longtime coach for Clear Creek High School, and had retired in 2016. Jordan grew up in Tyler and was a high school football teammate of Earl Campbell at John Tyler High School, according to the Chronicle.

Clear Creek High School is about 20 miles north of Houston, in League City.

