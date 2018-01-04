John Tyler High School Debate honored with national award

The John Tyler High School speech and debate program has been awarded a 2016-2017 Leading Chapter Award in the UIL Texas District by the National Speech & Debate Association.



John Tyler is among only 108 schools to receive the honor out of more than 3,600 schools nationwide. Only one school in each speech and debate district earns the award every year.

Honored schools must wait five years before being eligible to receive the award again. More than 45 John Tyler students contributed to this award over the past five years.

“To receive this honor after restarting the program five years ago is a great testament to the students at John Tyler and their competitiveness in the national circuit, their academic achievements and their communication skills,” April Caldwell, John Tyler speech and debate sponsor, said in a press release.

The John Tyler High School Speech & Debate team will be presented a plaque during the final round of district competition February 23 and 24.

