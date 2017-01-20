Westwego officer, woman killed in Marrero

MARRERO - A 26-year-old Westwego police officer who stopped to help what he believed was an accident victim was shot and killed by a suspect Friday morning. The woman he stopped to aid was shot and killed as well.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said Officer Michael Louviere was shot in the back of the head.



The female victim has not been identified.



A search is on for a person of interest, identified as 32-year-old Sylvester Holt and dozens of law enforcement people on the air and on the ground are searching for the suspect. A U-Haul truck that Holt was said to be driving has been recovered.





The sheriff's Office said Holt has had several protective orders issued against him over time.

The shooting incident happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Barataria and Ames boulevards. This area is closed to traffic while police investigate.

Westwego Mayor John Shaddinger said the officer was trying to help with a car accident when shots were fired.

Westwego Police Chief Dwayne Munch confirmed the officer who was shot was off duty on his way home when he stopped to try to assist with what looked a car crash.



Munch, said Louviere, 26, joined the Westwego PD in July 2015 after graduating at the top of his class. He was also a former marine who served in Afghanistan. He leaves behind a wife and a 4-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son.



"It's hard. We're a close knot police department," said Munch of his office that includes only 38 officers. "He was shot in the back of the head. He had no idea what was coming. As he was trying to assist someone he believed to have been injured in an auto accident, he was murdered."

Samer Abed, a clerk at the Brother’s Food Mart at Barataria and Ames said he heard two gunshots and a few moments later, a woman ran inside shouting for someone to call 911.

Abed wasn’t able to describe the accident, but said he saw a woman on the ground and a man, in a cop uniform, on the ground as well.



Normand described Louviere as "tops in his class." He was the father of two children. "From all accounts, just an incredible officer."

Mayor Shaddinger said the officer was a "well-liked" member of the police force who is married with children.

"This is a very tough time for the city of Westwego," Shaddinger said.

(© 2017 WWL)