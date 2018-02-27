Judge: Man sentenced in road rage attack 'menace to society'

A judge sentenced David Costa on February 27, 2018. Costa and his wife were convicted on charges related to a road rage incident that left an Uber driver with permanent damage to his legs and a stab wound to his chest. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man found guilty of stabbing a driver during a road rage incident will spend more than 24 years in prison.

A judge sentenced David Costa Tuesday, saying that Costa was a "menace to society" and the sentence would "remove him from it."

Costa and his wife, Jennifer, were found guilty on charges related to an attack that took place on April 8, 2017 at the bottom of an interstate off-ramp.

Virginia Beach police officers said the incident started as a case of road rage on Interstate 264 westbound.

Prosecutors said an Uber driver unintentionally began tailgating the Costas' vehicle which Jennifer was driving as she and her husband were leaving the Oceanfront. The driver passed the Costas. They followed him, tailgating him. Jennifer continually flashed her high-beams at the driver.

The driver took the First Colonial Road exit and stopped at a red light.

Jennifer Costa (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

Prosecutors said after the Costas stopped behind him, David Costa got out of their vehicle, opened the man's door, yelled at him, then attacked him. Costa stabbed the driver in the chest and his right hand. The driver pulled out a knife that was in his car. At that point, Costa ran back to his own vehicle.

The Uber driver left the knife in his car, but got out of it. Jennifer hit him with the Costas' vehicle which she then put into reverse, hitting the man's car. Jennifer tried to hit the driver again, with her husband's encouragement, before they got back on the interstate and left.

The Uber driver took a picture of the Costas' license plate.

The man said Tuesday he lost his job as a result of what happened and had to pay more than $15,000 in medical bills. He has permanent damage to his legs because of being hit by the Costas' vehicle. He also has a scar on his chest as a result of the stabbing.

David Costa (Photo: Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office)

The judge sentenced Costa to 65 years, suspending all but 24 years and four months, which is the maximum allowed under sentencing guidelines. The judge also ordered that Costa reimburse the driver for his medical bills and pay him $9,000 in lost wages.

Jennifer, who is scheduled to be sentenced on March 28, was in court Tuesday. She told 13News Now that she and her husband plan to appeal their convictions, maintaining that the events, as laid out by investigators and prosecutors, did not happen.

David and Jennifer Costa (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said David Costa's criminal record dates back to the age of 10. His convictions as an adult include assault and weapons charges, as well as charges related to burglary, theft, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

© 2018 WVEC-TV