Retail gasoline prices in Texas, nationwide down this week

COPPELL, Texas (AP) - Retail gasoline prices in Texas and the rest of the country have declined this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the statewide price at the pump slipped a nickel to average $2.14 per gallon. Nationwide retail gasoline prices are down 4 cents this week to reach an average $2.32 per gallon.

The association survey found Amarillo has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $1.98 per gallon. Drivers in Dallas and Fort Worth face the highest gasoline prices statewide at an average $2.19 per gallon.

AAA experts attribute the price drops to an unexpected buildup of crude oil inventories, ongoing high gasoline production, an increase in gasoline stocks and a drop in gasoline demand.

