Jury selection canceled in Cherokee County

Jury selection for January 22, 2018 in the 2nd District Court, in Rusk, has been canceled.

The Jury Selection scheduled on the same date for the County Court at Law will not be canceled.

Jurors should check their summons to verify which Court they were summoned for before not reporting.

If Jurors have any questions they may contact Leslie Lankford at (903) 683-2236 or Becky Slack at (903) 683-6497

© 2018 KYTX-TV