'Just gone, destroyed': Video shows Harvey damage in Aransas Pass area

Videos posted to Facebook show heavy flooding in Aransas Pass and Ingleside. (Photo: Courtesy of Danielle Dargereaux, Custom)

ARANSAS PASS, Texas - Videos surfacing on Facebook are beginning to show the extent of damage in the Aransas Pass area in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Danielle Dargereaux posted several videos on Facebook as she was riding in a truck through Ingleside, Texas and Aransas Pass.

She said she lives in Portland, Texas and went to Ingleside to check on her boyfriend's father and sister, who had lost power. She also wanted to drive by the building where she works in Aransas Pass.

"They were ok. [They had] uprooted trees. One blocked their driveway. We had to park in the road to walk up to their house. There was lots of water around their house, but not inside. They're in the area that has no cell service," she said.

Dargereaux said she and her boyfriend had to take side streets to navigate through the area, because major roads were blocked off.

She was driving down Highway 361 into Ingleside. They also checked out road conditions on Mooney Lane and through Business 35 in the area.

The video shows downed power lines, as well as extensive flooding.

"Just gone. Destroyed," her boyfriend said in the video.

She also reported heavy damage and flooding on Jacoby Lane in Ingleside.

