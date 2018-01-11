JUST IN: New information in investigation of boy scouts killed on Lake O' the Pines released

MARION COUNTY - The Marion County District Attorney has finished her investigation in the death of the three boy scouts killed on Lake O' the Pines in August 2017.

According to Steve D. Lightfoot, Press Office Manager for Texas Parks and Wildlife, Marion County District Attorney Angela Smoak will not seek criminal charges in the case.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers placed buoys on the water marking the power lines shortly after the incident.

© 2018 KYTX-TV