Kari's Law heads to White House after early-morning vote

Kari's Law is headed to the White House after it passed the U.S. House of Representatives early Friday morning.

Introduced first in 2015, Kari’s Law will ensure that anyone who dials 9-1-1 can reach emergency personnel even if the phone typically requires that user to dial a prefix such as “9” or “7” to get an outside line.

The law is named after Kari Hunt, who was murdered in a Marshall hotel room by her estranged husband in 2013. Hunt's nine-year-old daughter tried to call 911 but could not get through because she did not know she had to dial nine to reach an outside line.

The bill is now headed to the White House for President Donald Trump's signature or veto on what would have been Kari's 36th birthday.

