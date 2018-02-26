'Kay Baby,' ETX actress known for her role in 'Bernie' passes away

Kay Epperson (Facebook)

RUSK - East Texas actress Kay Epperson died Sunday night in Rusk.

She was known as 'Kay Baby' to everyone in her hometown of Rusk.

Kay worked in several films, but is best known for her role as the "town gossip" in 'Bernie,' the film based on Bernie Tiede that came out in 2011.

Kay talked about what it was like to be part of the filming in This 2012 YouTube video by Kelly Gooch,

According to her IDMb page, Epperson had roles in other films as well, including 'Joe' with Nicolas Cage, and 'Lost in the Sun' with Josh Duhamel.

She was 75 years old.

© 2018 KYTX-TV