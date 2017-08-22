Kilgore Police auctioning 1986 Ford Mustang Hatchback

KILGORE - Kilgore Police are now accepting bids for a 1986 Ford Mustang Hatchback. Officers are calling it a race car, equipped with high performance parts.

Texas Law allows law enforcement to sell seized property for fair market value.

"The money we receive for the car will be used for law enforcement purposes and to help keep the city safe," Kilgore Police Assistant Chief Roman Roberson says.

The Mustang has 16,000 miles and has never been raced. It was used by the police for community outreach programs.

Car enthusiasts are excited about the chance to own this car.

"I think it would be great gift for my father," Jasmine Henderson says. "He restores old Mustangs and would enjoy the chance to own it."

If you would like to bid on the car please click here!

The City of Kilgore is allowing people to inspect the car prior to bidding. Contact James Womack at 903-812-2378

