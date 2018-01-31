UPDATE: One northbound lane back open after small explosion causes fire

TYLER - UPDATE: According to the Tyler Police Department, one Northbound lane of Troup Highway is now open. All Southbound lanes are still closed.

Several area fire departments are working to extinguish a large fire caused by a small explosion at the intersection of Troup and Shiloh Roads.

According to the Tyler Fire Department, the fire has been harder to put out due to the chemicals in the building.

At this time, there is no word if there are any injuries.

Our reporter at the scene says the fire looks like it has spread to at least one car and trees behind Elder's Antique & Furniture Repair Shop.

The Tyler Police Department sent an advisory stating that all the lanes of traffic at this intersection are closed, and drivers need to seek alternate routes.

