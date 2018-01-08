Lawsuit: Austin man lost thousands under Airbnb cancellation policy

This picture taken on march 2, 2017, shows the logo of online lodging service Airbnb displayed on a computer screen in Paris. (Photo: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - An Austin man is suing Airbnb, claiming the company wrongfully kept his money after he canceled an extended booking within 10 minutes of making his reservation.

The mishap began when Roger Oberg and his wife were looking for a place to stay in London for an upcoming trip in March. Oberg said he was on Airbnb's website for more than an hour and had several windows opened.

"All those options on Airbnb. There's so many," Oberg said.

He finally found a flat near the Big Ben clock tower, booked it and put $7,479.03 on his credit card. But 10 minutes later, he realized it was the wrong property and canceled the reservation.

He also emailed the host, a total of three times.

"Hey, I haven't heard anything? Any trouble with my refund? I expect a 100 percent refund, no problem right? Didn't hear anything," said Oberg.

After not having any luck with the host, Oberg contacted Airbnb. He didn't get far with them either.

"Long story short, they just kept telling me there's nothing they can do and they kept $6,708.00, and I was just floored that this could be their policy," said Oberg.

But it is.

According to Airbnb's cancellation policy for long-term rentals, the first month is nonrefundable.

Oberg booked his stay for 43 days.

He was refunded $771. But that was a cleaning fee according to an Airbnb spokesperson.

Airbnb also offered Oberg $1,000 to resolve the issue. He turned it down.

"This makes no sense. You always assume, eh, you're going to be reasonable, businesses have to be reasonable," Oberg said.

And that's why Oberg filed a lawsuit last week. He hopes to get his money back. He also wants Airbnb to adopt a 48-hour grace period that allows customers to change their minds without being punished.

"You walk up to the store, you say 'I'm buying a $7,000 thing,' they charge you. Before you leave the store, you say 'I don't want the $7,000 thing,' you turn around, you go back. Who doesn't say 'oh well sure, no problem, you never even left the store, here's your $7,000,'" said Oberg.

The lawsuit alleges that Airbnb failed to live up to "any acceptable standards" when the plaintiff's money was misappropriated by the application of "convoluted, misleading, vague, ambiguous, inconsistent, arbitrary and plainly illegal policies and procedures."

According to an Airbnb spokesperson, there are seven cancellation policies from which hosts can choose.

The only exception is the long-term cancellation policy. It is as follows, according to Airbnb's website:

Long Term: First month not refundable, 30-day notice for cancellation

Note: The Long-term cancellation policy applies to all reservations of 28 nights or more.

Cleaning fees are always refunded if the reservation is canceled before check-in.

Accommodation fees (the total nightly rate you’re charged) are refundable in certain circumstances as outlined below.

If there is a complaint from either party, notice must be given to Airbnb within 24 hours of check-in.

Airbnb will mediate when necessary and has the final say in all disputes.

A reservation is officially canceled when the guest clicks the cancellation button on the cancellation confirmation page, which they can find in Dashboard > Your Trips > Change or Cancel.

Cancellation policies may be superseded by the Guest Refund Policy, extenuating circumstances, or cancellations by Airbnb for any other reason permitted under the Terms of Service. Please review these exceptions.

Applicable taxes will be retained and remitted.

Following the lawsuit, Airbnb spokesperson Laura Rillows provided KVUE with the following statement:

"There have been over 260 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings and negative incidents are extremely rare. In the very unusual event that a guest or a host ever has an issue, our global customer service team is on call 24/7 to help. We are working to address this issue. We work hard to make sure every guest has a great experience and want to make it right when things don’t go as expected."

Rillows wanted to make it clear that Airbnb doesn't have Oberg's money, but rather the host does. She also said that the company's cancellation policy is seen twice by the customer before a booking is confirmed and a third time after.

