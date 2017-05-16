LISD student arrested for bringing unloaded gun on campus

LONGVIEW - A Foster Middle School student was arrested Tuesday morning after being caught with an unloaded gun and a small amount of marijuana while on campus.

According to a post from the Longview Independent School District webpage, the weapon was a .25 caliber handgun, was not loaded and the student did not threaten anyone with the weapon.

Police arrested the student around 10 a.m. on campus, and found an undisclosed amount of marijuana during a search.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jody Clements said student safety is top priority at Longview ISD.

"While the weapon was discovered without ammunition — and no direct threat was made — we still take matters like this very seriously," he said. "We will be working with Longview Police Department's investigation, and will be following our district procedure with regard to the student."

Middle school student arrested with unloaded .25 caliber firearm: https://t.co/i0QRNlbSnV pic.twitter.com/f7ajoeLD5S — Longview ISD (@longviewisd) May 16, 2017

