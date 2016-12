LIST: 7 local New Year's Eve Parties in Tyler

System.Xml.XmlNode[] (Photo: (Getty))

TYLER - For those wanting to ring in 2017 with friends and family, there are several celebrations to choose from in East Texas.

Tyler Senior Center 2017 New Years Eve Eve Party

Dinner 6 p.m. Friday. Dance 7 to 9:30 p.m. 1915 Garden Valley Road

Tyler Area Senior Citizens Association 2017 New Years Eve Party

8 p.m. Saturday, TASCA Activity Center, 10495 County Road 2167 in Whitehouse

Juls New Year Prohibition Party Featuring True Vine

9 p.m. Saturday, Juls, 7212 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler

The best dressed couple at this event will win $100

SPCA of East Texas New Years Eve Fur Ball

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Hollytree Country Club, 6700 Hollytree Drive in Tyler

Midnight in Monte Carlo Kiepersol's New Year's Eve Ball

8 p.m. Saturday, KE Bushman's Celebration Center, 1565 Farm-to-Market Road 2493 East in Bullard

Dakota's Bring in 2017 Celebration

8 p.m. Saturday, Dakota's, 4803 Old Bullard Road in Tyler

East Texas Best Presents Black & White New Year's Eve Party

9 p.m. Saturday, The Garage Bar, 418 E. Erwin St. in Tyler

