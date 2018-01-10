List: MLK Day and Black History Month events in Tyler

Full view of the Martin Luther King Memorial (Photo: LeonardFarrell, LeonardFarrell)

Several events are planned in East Texans to celebrate the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day as well as Black History Month in February.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday and there are several events slated to honor the man who preached unity, tolerance and equality.

Other events honor Black History Month, celebrated every year in February.

A DAY OF UNITY

The event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Woldert Park, 701 W. 32nd St., will include free food from McGees Bar-B-Que, free drinks, games and a bounce house for children. JF Bailey productions, a local company, also will be filming a scene for the movie Love & Drugs.

TYLER MLK DAY PARADE

Tyler Together Race Relations Forum is sponsoring the 2018 communitywide Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade on Monday.

The celebration is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on the T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza, followed by a parade at 9:30 a.m.

The route will go down South Broadway to the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, 423 S. Broadway Ave. The formal program at the Cathedral will begin at 10 a.m.

PALESTINE MLK CELEBRATION

The Concerned Citizens Action Group of Anderson County, Inc., is hosting is annual

MLK Day event at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15. The event will consist of a parade and a program at the Palestine Civic Center. The theme for this year’s event is “The Unity of Color: There is but one race and that is The Human Race.” The event will include a parade, a free hamburger and hot dog lunch, music, prayer and a community balloon launch.

COMMUNITY FORUM

Tyler Together will host a community forum from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Avenue. The event is free and open to the public. For more information email Jeff Williams at TylerTogether@gmail.com.

CITY OF TYLER BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION

The city of Tyler will celebrate all African Americans who overcame adversity, who made their voices heard and who made a difference from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sat, Feb. 10 at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St.

HISTORY KNOWLEDGE BOWL

After a 10-year hiatus, the Black History Knowledge Bowl is back. The competition will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, on the Texas College College campus, 2404 N. Grand Ave. For more information email Jeff Williams at TylerTogether@gmail.com.

© 2018 KYTX-TV