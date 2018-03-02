LIVE BLOG: Rev. Billy Graham funeral

(Photo: Franklin Graham)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NBC Charlotte will have live updates throughout the day Friday as Rev. Billy Graham is laid to rest on the ground of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C.

NOTE: All updates are Eastern Standard Time (EST)

11:35 a.m. The guests are being instructed to turn off cell phones and stay seated during the service. The Graham family is getting ready to come in as well as President Trump.

11:25 a.m. -- Members of the Graham family make their way to the funeral tent from the Billy Graham Library and take their seats.

11:19 a.m. -- Presidential motorcade departs from Charlotte Douglas with President Trump, Vice President Pence, and Governor Roy Cooper en route to the Billy Graham Library.

11:10 a.m. -- Sarah Palin arrives at the Billy Graham Library and takes a seat under the tent with the crowd assembled for the service. President Trump has yet to leave Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

11:04 a.m. -- Air Force One lands at Charlotte Douglas International with President Trump. Trump will meet with Vice President Pence before driving the presidential motorcade travels to the Billy Graham Library. Governor Roy Cooper will meet Trump and Pence at the airport.

10:30 a.m. -- Former mayor of New York City Rudy Guliani arrives at the Billy Graham Library.

10:28 a.m. -- Air Force Two lands at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen. Air Force One is expected to land in Charlotte a little after 11 a.m. with President Trump and First Lady Melania.

Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen have landed at @CLTAirport to attend Rev. Billy Graham's funeral.



WATCH: https://t.co/BdDHpKfOUk pic.twitter.com/Bg7QnVCg17 — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) March 2, 2018

10:15 a.m. -- Pastor Joel Osteen arrives at Billy Graham Library and speaks with assembled media outside funeral tent.

10:13 a.m. -- Famed pastor Rick Warren and Beth Moore of Living Proof Ministries arrive at the Billy Graham Library.

10:05 a.m. -- Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson arrives at the Billy Graham Library approximately two hours before the start of Friday's service.

9:47 a.m. -- Kathie Lee Gifford arrives at the Billy Graham Library. "Who told you this is a sad day? This is a celebration," she said.

8:37 a.m. -- Former North Carolina governor Pat McCrory arrives at the Billy Graham Library. Shortly after becoming mayor of Charlotte, McCrory forged a relationship with Rev. Graham.

8:29 a.m. -- Vice President Mike Pence tweets that he and wife Karen are en route to Charlotte to pay tribute to the life of Rev. Billy Graham. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will also attend Friday's service.

The funeral program:



Is this the most iconic image of America’s Pastor?



For me, yes. pic.twitter.com/dlCrJz87v1 — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) March 2, 2018

7:00 a.m. -- Officials with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association anticipate guests to arrive within the next hour. One staff member tells NBC Charlotte, "it's overwhelming to be a part of this."

