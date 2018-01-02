Local business launches coat drive

The owner of Vapor Galleria, Clint Benefield, in Tyler has launched a coat drive to help those who are struggling to stay warm this winter.

Beginning Thursday, January 4th Benefield will be taking donations at his Vapor Galleria store at 1400 WSW Loop 323 suite 50 (Kinsey and the Loop).

"I've always had a soft spot for those in need in our community. We believe it is important to give back to the city every opportunity we have, and I want my business to reflect our beliefs, " said Benefield.

Any new or gently worn coats will be accepted.

