DPS Trooper, 2 other vehicles involved in major accident in Flint

A DPS Trooper was involved in major crash that included two other vehicles near Highway 155 and Mary Martin Drive in Flint, Wednesday night.
Emergency crews are responding. Injuries are unknown at this time.
The DPS cruiser caught on-fire according to a witness.
Traffic is down to one lane in the southbound lane.
We will have additional information as it becomes available.
