1 arrested after burglary, police looking for other suspect

Ronnie Morrison, Photo Courtesy Palestine Police Department

PALESTINE - Ronnie Morrison, a 22-year-old Palestine man is under arrest after allegedly stealing various items some time before 3:30 a.m. Friday from vehicles in the Sunset Road area.

According to the Palestine Police Department, officers received a report of two suspicious persons in the area.

When Officer Aston Rodriguez arrived to the area, he found two people walking south on Crockett Road that matched the given descriptions.

Officer Rodriguez asked the two subjects to stop, and when they did not listen, Officer Rodriguez was able to catch and detain Morrison, but 22-year-old Palestine native, Romello Smith, ran away.

Police found various pieces of property in a backpack Morrison was wearing and after investigating further, it was discovered the property was stolen from vehicles in the Sunset Road area.

Morrison was arrested, taken to the Anderson County Jail and is being held on charges of burglary to a vehicle, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and theft of a firearm.

The Palestine Police Department is still searching for Smith, who has active arrest warrants related to this case.

Romello Smith, Photo Courtesy Palestine Police Department

If you or anyone you know has information regarding Smith's location, please call the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254. Information can be submitted anonymously by texting "PALPD" then the tip to 847411.

