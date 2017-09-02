1 arrested after fatal shooting in Overton

System.Xml.XmlNode[]

RUSK COUNTY - Terry Ammons, a 64-year-old suspect, is under arrest after the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old Overton man that occurred around 11 p.m. Friday evening at the 700 block of Rusk Drive.

Ammons is charged with murder and is behind bars in the Rusk County Jail on a $1 million bond.

This case is still under investigation by the Overton Police Department, the Texas Rangers, Rusk County DA and the Smith County Crime Scene Unit.

Refresh for updates.

