1 arrested in Jacksonville for attempted kidnapping, impersonating a public servant

Emmitt Christian (Cherokee County Jail)

JACKSONVILLE - One person was arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a woman by impersonating a police officer on June 11, according to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department.

Jacksonville police officers responded to a 911 call on June 11 of a possible kidnapping and learned that the victim was claiming she had been pulled over in her vehicle by a male suspect claiming to be a peace officer.

The victim stated she believed the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Emmitt Harrell Christian, based on his physical appearance and possession of handcuffs.

According to the victim, Christian allegedly took her to a local park, placed one of the handcuffs on one of her wrists and started to sexually assault her, stating she had to have sex with him.

At the same time, a vehicle drove into the park, startling Christian. He released the victim from the handcuff and left the area.

Jacksonville police put out a description of Christian, and Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies located him at Love's Lookout and placed him in custody.

Christian was arrested on June 13 after the victim was able to pick him out of a lineup.

During questioning, Christian admitted to the impersonation allegation, but denied any sexual assault allegations. He has been charged on one count of attempted kidnapping and one count of impersonating a public servant.on bonds totaling $20,000.

Authorities ask that anyone who may have been a victim of similar instances by Christian or anyone else to report the information to them at 903-586-2546.

