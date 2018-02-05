Police car (Photo: Chalabala, chalabala.cz)

POLK COUNTY - Stephen Stout, a 28-year-old Livingston man, is in jail for intoxication manslaughter after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Highway 190 that resulted in the death of 93-year-old Livingston native, Jeromane Wooley.

According to DPS, the preliminary crash investigation reveals that Wooley was heading west in her passenger car on Highway 190 and turned left in front of a pickup.

Wooley was taken to a Livingston hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Stout was not injured in the wreck, but was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

The crash is still being investigated. Refresh for updates.

© 2018 KYTX-TV