1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Longview

GREGG COUNTY - Officers from the Longview Police Department are at the scene of a shooting that happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday on 103 W. Loop 281 in front of Planet Beach Tan.
According to authorities, one woman has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and one man is deceased at the scene.
Police believe the deceased man to be the shooter.
Refresh for updates.
© 2018 KYTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs