1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Longview

GREGG COUNTY - Officers from the Longview Police Department are at the scene of a shooting that happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday on 103 W. Loop 281 in front of Planet Beach Tan.

According to authorities, one woman has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and one man is deceased at the scene.

Police believe the deceased man to be the shooter.

