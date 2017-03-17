1 dead, 1 injured in Henderson Co. crash

(Courtesy photo)

A one-vehicle traffic accident in Henderson County has claimed the life of a La Porte TX. woman.

According to a DPS preliminary investigation, a 2003 Saturn driven by 23-year-old Elizabeth Kopycinsky was traveling north on Highway 155 in the outside lane when she swerved and lost control when a tire blew out.

She struck a culvert and tree before the vehicle overturned. Both Kopycinsky and her passenger, 18-year-old Allison Blanton also of La Porte were ejected from the vehicle.

They were airlifted to ETMC in Tyler where Kopycinsky was pronounced dead. Blanton is hospitalized in unkown condition.

The fatal accident occurred near Coffe City at around 10:40 p.m. Thursday.

