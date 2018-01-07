Flint woman dies after crash just north of Tyler

broken glass crash (Photo: KGW)

SMITH COUNTY - Olivia Brown Drew, a 56-year-old Flint woman, died after a two-vehicle crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday just under a mile north of Tyler.

According to the Texas DPS, a preliminary crash investigation showed that Drew was heading south in a Toyota on State Highway 110.

Her vehicle then left the roadway, drove through a fence and traveled several hundred yards through private property where it hit a Camaro parked next to a home on County Road 46.

Drew was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body was transported to a forensic center for an autopsy.

The crash is currently under investigation.

