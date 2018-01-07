KYTX
Close

Flint woman dies after crash just north of Tyler

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 1:23 PM. CST January 07, 2018

SMITH COUNTY - Olivia Brown Drew, a 56-year-old Flint woman, died after a two-vehicle crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday just under a mile north of Tyler.

According to the Texas DPS, a preliminary crash investigation showed that Drew was heading south in a Toyota on State Highway 110.

Her vehicle then left the roadway, drove through a fence and traveled several hundred yards through private property where it hit a Camaro parked next to a home on County Road 46.

Drew was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body was transported to a forensic center for an autopsy. 

The crash is currently under investigation. 

© 2018 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories