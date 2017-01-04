1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Upshur County

One person is dead after confronting police during a welfare check in Upshur County Tuesday night.

Upshur County Sheriff deputies were called to the 1700 block of Cottonwood Road for a welfare check. A DPS trooper also responded to the call.

Officers arrived and heard screaming from the residence. A male suspect, identified as 53-year-old Dale Hightower, confronted the officers outside the residence and was shot by an Upshur County Sheriff deputy. First aid was administered and EMS was called, but Hightower died at the scene.

A woman at the residence was not injured.

The investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers and the deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome.

