1 dead in Rusk County one-car rollover

RUSK COUNTY - One person is dead after he failed to stop at a stop sign and rolled his car early Sunday morning.

According to a preliminary DPS report, 35-year-old Jeremy Gelinas was heading south in a 2000 Ford Explorer on Farm-to-Market Road 2276 and did not stop at the stop sign. He skidded across the intersection at State Highway 323, left the roadway and rolled several times.

Gelinas was partially ejected during the crash and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

(© 2017 KYTX)