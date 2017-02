Photo Courtesy: John Moore

TYLER - One person is dead, and several injured in a three-vehicle accident on Highway 271 at the Loop 323 extension.

Police report an 18-wheeler was involved in the fatal wreck.

The Loop 323 extension is closed, and traffic is down to one lane northbound on Hwy 271.

The condition of the injured, and the name of the deceased have not been released at this time.

