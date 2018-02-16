1 hospitalized, 1 arrested for third degree felony after dog attack

MARION COUNTY - A woman from Jefferson remains in the hospital with serious injuries that occurred as a result of a dog attack on Feb. 6, 2018 in the Pine Harbor subdivision.

The dogs' owner who knew the victim, 52-year-old Melissa Rodriguez, was arrested on Feb. 15 for the Third Degree felony charge of Allowing Attack by Dog.

Rodriguez was booked into the Marion County Jail under a $15,000 bond, but posted bond and was released the next day.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Rodriguez has been cited several times for past violations regarding the dogs, who had been involved in another biting incident in which the victim did not press charges.

Authorities also said that Rodriguez had known about her dogs' "vicious nature", and she allegedly allowed them to leave their enclosure.

After obtaining a seizure warrant, the local Humane Society picked up the three dogs on Feb. 8, and the next day, they destroyed their kennels and escaped the facility.

Due to the dogs' "obvious dangerous nature" being at large in a community, all three had to be destroyed.

