1 in intensive care after shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES - Jamie Davis, a 37-year-old Nacogdoches woman, is under arrest after shooting a man in the abdomen around 9 a.m. Thursday morning on County Road 914.

When police arrived to the scene, it was discovered that Davis used a .22 caliber pistol to shoot the victim, who was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery.

Investigators soon found out that a total of five shots were fired and one bullet hit the victim. They also discovered that Davis and the victim were in a relationship that lasted several years.

They also have a child together.

Police say that Davis got a phone call from a relative claiming they had information that the victim sexually assaulted a child in the family.

Law enforcement was not informed about that phone call until the time of the shooting.

After receiving her relative's phone call, Davis confronted the victim in the front yard of the residence and shot him once.

Davis is now being held at the Nacogdoches County Jail for Aggravated Assault family violence, a first degree felony.

The victim is in intensive care.

The alleged sexual assault is now under investigation by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office.

