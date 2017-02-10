KYTX
Close

1 indicted for capital murder for Nov. 2016 Longview double homicide

KYTX 3:50 PM. CST February 10, 2017

LONGVIEW - A Longview Grand Jury handed down a capital murder charge in connection with a double homicide from November 2016.

Christopher Bell, 21, has been indicted on one charge of capital murder in connection with the deaths of 41-year-old Freddie Allison and 38-year-old Deandra Allison.

According to Longview Police, Bell turned himself in for the homicides. Investigators say Bell stated he was visiting the apartment to see his daughter, but was not allowed inside. Bell forced his way inside, fought with, then allegedly shot both victims before fleeing the scene.

Bell remains in the Gregg County Jail on a $2 million bond.

(© 2017 KYTX)

KYTX

Longview shooting victims identified, 1 arrested on capital murder charge

KYTX

Double murder disturbs Longview community

KYTX

1 arrested in Longview on capital murder charge

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories