1 indicted for capital murder for Nov. 2016 Longview double homicide

Christopher Bell (Gregg County Jail)

LONGVIEW - A Longview Grand Jury handed down a capital murder charge in connection with a double homicide from November 2016.

Christopher Bell, 21, has been indicted on one charge of capital murder in connection with the deaths of 41-year-old Freddie Allison and 38-year-old Deandra Allison.

According to Longview Police, Bell turned himself in for the homicides. Investigators say Bell stated he was visiting the apartment to see his daughter, but was not allowed inside. Bell forced his way inside, fought with, then allegedly shot both victims before fleeing the scene.

Bell remains in the Gregg County Jail on a $2 million bond.

(© 2017 KYTX)