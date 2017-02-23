1 injured in bicycle vs. vehicle wreck in Tyler

TYLER - A bicyclist was injured when he crashed into a vehicle after failing to yield the right-of-way at a Tyler intersection Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the wreck on West Gentry Parkway and North Confederate Street around 3:30 p.m.

De'Keith Jacobs, 36, was on his bike headed northbound when he crossed in front of a driver in a Nissan headed westbound on West Gentry.

Jacobs was hit by the car, struck the windshield and landed on the ground. He was transported to ETMC with non life-threatening injuries.

Officers determined that Jacobs failed to yield the right of way to the traffic on Gentry.

