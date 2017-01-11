LONGVIEW - Longview police released the identity of the pedestrian killed Wednesday morning while trying to cross a busy intersection.
Terry Ray Decaro, 59, was killed trying to cross West Marshall Avenue Wednesday morning. He clipped a motorcycle first, then a car traveling directly behind the motorcycle hit Decaro.
No citations were issued in connection to this accident.
PREVIOUS STORY:
One person is dead after attempting to cross a Longview street on Wednesday morning.
