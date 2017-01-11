LONGVIEW - Longview police released the identity of the pedestrian killed Wednesday morning while trying to cross a busy intersection.

Terry Ray Decaro, 59, was killed trying to cross West Marshall Avenue Wednesday morning. He clipped a motorcycle first, then a car traveling directly behind the motorcycle hit Decaro.

No citations were issued in connection to this accident.

One person is dead after attempting to cross a Longview street on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to an accident in the 400 block of West Marshall Avenue around 7 a.m. Witnesses told them that a man was clipped by a motorcycle, then a car while trying to cross the street. The man died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation, however, citations are not expected to be issued.

