1 killed in possible accidental shooting in Palestine

PALESTINE - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible accidental shooting that left a young man dead on Dec. 23.

Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Anderson County Road 350 on reports of a shooting. They arrived to find 19-year-old Dustin Shane Mann with a gunshot wound to the head.

Several individuals were present when the shooting occurred.

Paramedics attempted to revive him and he was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center, then to Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation continues and the case will be submitted to the Anderson County District Attorney’s office for Grand Jury review.

Mann's family has set up a GoFundMe account here.

(© 2017 KYTX)