LONGVIEW - Officers from the Longview Police Department are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 1500 Block of East Young Street at the Belaire Manor apartment complex.

Police recieved the call at 2:06 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

As of now, police know that at least one man has been shot and they have not identified a suspect.

