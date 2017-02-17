UPDATE: 2nd person electrocuted Friday morning 'stable' according to Oncor spokesperson

TYLER - UPDATE: According to a spokesperson from Oncor, the person who survived Friday morning's accidental electrocution is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Both victims are employees of Willbros Group, the company contracted by Oncor to repair a downed power pole at the interesection of Loop 323 and New Copland Road.

The other victim died earlier Friday morning from his/her injuries.



One Oncor contracted employee was killed and one was injured Friday morning while working to repair a downed power pole after a car accident.

An Oncor contractor company was called to repair a pole at the intersection of New Copland Road and East Southeast Loop 323 early Friday morning.





During repairs, two employees came in contact with a hot wire and were electrocuted. Both were taken to ETMC, and one has died from his/her injures. The other remains critically injured.

The accident happened at 1:30 a.m. when a car hit the telephone pole causing it to fall into the road. The suspect fled the scene and abandoned the car near T. K. Gorman.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

According to an Oncor spokesperson, 1,000 residents are still without power.

Crews are still working at the intersection and only one eastbound lane on the loop is open at this time. Please seek alternate routes if in the area.

